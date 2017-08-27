Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 17, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   STEVEN ALAN OPERTIONS LLC, 6 HARRISON STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10013 Favor: OSF GLOBAL SERVICES LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $56,275.87 STIO, CARMEN 285 CAMERON HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: PEOPLE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo