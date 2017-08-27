Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 17, 2017

Mortgages filed August 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 17, 2017                 71   Brighton LAMBERT, LYNN M Property Address: 115 COUNCIL ROCK AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2502 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $408,500.00   Churchville FIORITO, DANIEL J Property Address: 5907 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD APT CHIL, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9442 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $97,850.00   Fairport MURRAY, WILLIAM A Property Address: 7 HILLSBOROUGH ST, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-2501 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $142,025.00 SHELDON, PAUL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo