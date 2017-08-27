Upcoming Foreclosures as of August 28, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 27, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 499 Kirk Rd Rochester 14612 08/28/2017 09:30 AM Knuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP $157,868.69 31 Osage St Rochester 14622 08/28/2017 10:00 AM Sheldon May & Associates $75,338.16 215 Bakerdale Rd ...

