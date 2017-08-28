Don't Miss
Home / Law / ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban

ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban

By: The Associated Press August 28, 2017 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military. The federal lawsuit, Stone v. Trump, was filed in Maryland on Monday by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of Petty Officer First Class Brock Stone, an 11-year Navy veteran who served in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo