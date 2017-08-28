ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BALTIMORE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military. The federal lawsuit, Stone v. Trump, was filed in Maryland on Monday by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of Petty Officer First Class Brock Stone, an 11-year Navy veteran who served in ...