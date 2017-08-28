Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

PHOENIX — In his 24 years as metro Phoenix's sheriff, Joe Arpaio survived scandals and dodged investigations that would easily have sunk the careers of many politicians. He locked up journalists and made criminal cases against political adversaries who tangled with him, investigated judges and misspent $100 million in jail funds. He let investigations into child ...