Home / Law / Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

By: The Associated Press JACQUES BILLEAUD August 28, 2017 0

PHOENIX — In his 24 years as metro Phoenix's sheriff, Joe Arpaio survived scandals and dodged investigations that would easily have sunk the careers of many politicians. He locked up journalists and made criminal cases against political adversaries who tangled with him, investigated judges and misspent $100 million in jail funds. He let investigations into child ...

