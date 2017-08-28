Class-action case against Radisson Hotel settled for $1.8 million

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A class-action lawsuit filed by current and former banquet servers who worked at the Radisson Hotel Rochester Riverside has settled for $1.8 million. Settlement checks are scheduled to be mailed in the next few weeks to more than 200 class members who worked as banquet service workers at the hotel at 120 E. Main St. during an almost six-year ...