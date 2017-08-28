Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 18, 2017                 86   Brighton SMEENK, CARL J to MARTIN, KATHLEEN A Property Address: 245 ASHBOURNE ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11906  Page: 598 Tax Account: 137.06-6-50 Full Sale Price: $150,000 GIORDANO, MARY F et ano to FORD, BYRON E et ano Property Address: 21 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11907  Page: 215 Tax Account: 137.10-4-7 Full Sale Price: $192,000 FALCON, CHARLES A et al to CALUSA ...

