Don't Miss
Home / Law / Felon juror didn’t taint verdict

Felon juror didn’t taint verdict

New trial for lack of juror diversity denied

By: Bennett Loudon August 28, 2017 0

A federal judge has refused to grant a new trial in the case of two men who were convicted of multiple crimes by a jury that included a man who was a convicted felon and should not have served on the panel. In a 65-page decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo