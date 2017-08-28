Felon juror didn’t taint verdict

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal judge has refused to grant a new trial in the case of two men who were convicted of multiple crimes by a jury that included a man who was a convicted felon and should not have served on the panel. In a 65-page decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said ...