Fourth Department – Assault in the first degree: People v. Santos

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault in the first degree Serious physical injury – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Santos KA 14-01675 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of attempted murder, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The case arose from an incident in ...

