Fourth Department – Unlawful search: People v. Richards

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Unlawful search Existing arrest warrant – Traffic stop – Safety pat-down People v. Richards KA 15-01972 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance. On appeal, he argued that physical evidence found on his person should have been ...