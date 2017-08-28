Judge KO’s class-action case from Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Ken Ritter August 28, 2017 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in California knocked out a class-action lawsuit Friday that had been filed on behalf of fight fans and pay-per-view subscribers upset that boxer Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines wasn't 100 percent healthy for his May 2015 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas. In dismissing a consolidated batch ...

