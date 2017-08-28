Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 18, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. VELLANO BROTHERS INC 7 HEMLOCK STREET, LATHAM, NY 12110 Favor: EVERETT J PRESCOTT INC Attorney: JEFFREY A SIEGEL Amount: $22,818.68 DIAZ, BENITO 209 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 ELLIOTT, ASHLEY N 3 FRISBEE TERRACE, ...