Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 18, 2017

Mortgages filed August 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 28, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 18, 2017                 105   Brockport CICIOTTI, VALERIE A & EICHAS, PETER A Property Address: 59 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1811 Lender: PETER RUNDLE Amount: $47,250.00 LEGAULT, DANIEL J & LEGAULT, JENNIFER L Property Address: 92 MISSION HILL DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1559 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $3,797.70 SALATINO, ALEX J & VENNIRO, THOMAS Property Address: 4 BEACH ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1802 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo