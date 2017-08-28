Don't Miss
Home / News / New York Times pulls book from best-seller list over suspicious sales

New York Times pulls book from best-seller list over suspicious sales

By: The Associated Press Hillel Italie August 28, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A novel called "Handbook for Mortals" had a very brief reign at the top of a New York Times best-seller list. The paper confirmed Friday that it had pulled Lani Sarem's book from its young adult hardcover list for Sept. 3 because of "inconsistencies" in the reporting of sales. The announcement came ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo