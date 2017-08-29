Don't Miss
Home / Law / Attorneys weave stories of seduction by night

Attorneys weave stories of seduction by night

By: The Washington Post MAIA SILBER August 29, 2017 0

In 2001, HelenKay Dimon had been practicing law for six years. She worked for a small family-law firm in Rockville, Maryland, handling divorce cases, adoption suits and, her specialty, custody battles. Every day, she met with couples ready to battle each other to the last dollar and the children caught in the crossfire. One day, a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo