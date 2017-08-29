Attorneys weave stories of seduction by night

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In 2001, HelenKay Dimon had been practicing law for six years. She worked for a small family-law firm in Rockville, Maryland, handling divorce cases, adoption suits and, her specialty, custody battles. Every day, she met with couples ready to battle each other to the last dollar and the children caught in the crossfire. One day, a ...