Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed August 21, 2017

Deeds filed August 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 21, 2017                 63   Brighton RABINOWITZ, KAREN B et ano to GONZALEZ, CATHRYN  et ano Property Address: 65 BRANDYWINE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11907  Page: 556 Tax Account: 136.16-1-71.2 Full Sale Price: $292,000 HAYDEN, BENJAMIN Y et ano to SLOVITER, BENJAMIN Property Address: 145 EASTLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11907  Page: 521 Tax Account: 137.09-1-22 Full Sale Price: $260,000 SIMON, ROBERT D et ano to KEENAN, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo