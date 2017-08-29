Fourth Department – Adverse possession: Slacer v. Kearney

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Adverse possession Statute of limitations – Claim of right Slacer v. Kearney CA 16-02050 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The parties own adjoining parcels of real property. The plaintiff’s chain-link fence encroaches onto a portion of the defendant’s parcel and the plaintiff commenced an action seeking a declaration that ...