Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Court of Claims: Schneidelman v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Court of Claims: Schneidelman v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Court of Claims Unjust imprisonment – Proper pleading Schneidelman v. State of New York CA 16-01798 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action seeking damages upon allegations that he was unjustly imprisoned by the defendant. He appealed from an order dismissing his claim.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo