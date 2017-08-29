Fourth Department – Court of Claims: Schneidelman v. State of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Court of Claims Unjust imprisonment – Proper pleading Schneidelman v. State of New York CA 16-01798 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action seeking damages upon allegations that he was unjustly imprisoned by the defendant. He appealed from an order dismissing his claim. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...