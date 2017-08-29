Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Right to counsel: People v. Spahalski

August 29, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to counsel Prior attorney – Separate charges – Letters to police People v. Spahalski KA 11-01918 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of five counts of murder arising from his commission of four homicides. At the time of the third murder, the ...

