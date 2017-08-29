Don't Miss
Fourth Department – SEQRA: Town of Marilla v. Travis, et al.

Fourth Department – SEQRA: Town of Marilla v. Travis, et al.

August 29, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department SEQRA Regulatory procedures – Requests for additional information – Prejudice Town of Marilla v. Travis, et al. CA 16-01249 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The respondent and its predecessor in interest applied to the respondent Department of Environmental Conservation for a solid waste facility management permit which would allow ...

