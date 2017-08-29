Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 21, 2017                 99   Brockport GOUDREAU, SHELDON Property Address: 54 WOODLANDS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2656 Lender: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Amount: $6,030.02 MOSER, DARRYL P & MOSER, SHANNON E Property Address: 2637 CLARKSON PARMA TL RD APT CLAR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9419 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00   Churchville WEBB, DANIEL S Property Address: 87 HARMON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9517 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00   East Rochester DERYCKE, NATHAN E Property ...

