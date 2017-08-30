Court tosses suit alleging sexual aggression at West Point

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER August 30, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadet who sought judicial relief from what she described as a sexually oppressive culture that included crude chants during campus marches was told on Wednesday by a federal appeals court to go to Congress for relief instead. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ...

