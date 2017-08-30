Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 22, 2017

Deeds filed August 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 22, 2017                 79   Brighton LEARY, MARTIN R et ano to VYDELINGUM, NADARAJEN A et ano Property Address: 178 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11908  Page: 183 Tax Account: 137.19-1-46 Full Sale Price: $340,000 CLARENCE J HANNOLD AND GEORGIA FW HANNOLD REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST et ano to JAMES, ANDREW M et ano Property Address: 140 ASTOR DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11908  Page: ...

