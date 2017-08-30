Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Codefendant testimony: People v. Towns

Fourth Department – Codefendant testimony: People v. Towns

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Codefendant testimony Plea deal for testimony – Court’s interjection into negotiations People v. Towns KA 13-00892 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of six counts of robbery arising out of a holdup at a restaurant. The defendant challenges the county court’s conduct in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo