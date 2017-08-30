Local attorney supports Women’s Hall of Fame

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester attorney Sharon P. Stiller has partnered with design firm Abigail Riggs and the National Women’s Hall of Fame to create a commemorative scarf that will go on sale at the induction ceremony on Sept. 16 to help raise money for the organization in Seneca Falls, Seneca County. Stiller, a partner at Abrams Fensterman, in Perinton, ...