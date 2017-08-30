Paralegal Perspectives: Collection process outlined in recent CLE program

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

On Aug. 20, PAR held a Collections Seminar CLE. Our guest speaker, Joseph M. Shur, Esq. of Relin, Goldstein & Crane, LLP, gave an overview of the collection process and discussed the related laws. A collection matter is referred to as “commercial” when one business owes another business money or “consumer” when the person who owes ...