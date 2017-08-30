Don't Miss
Home / News / Questions swirl around Houston mayor’s evacuation decision

Questions swirl around Houston mayor’s evacuation decision

By: The Associated Press Reese Dunklin August 30, 2017 0

Houston's mayor kept facing questions Tuesday about his decision not to order an evacuation of the notoriously flood-prone city ahead of Harvey's arrival, even as overflowing reservoirs led several suburbs to move people out. Instead, Mayor Sylvester Turner remained resolute in his advice to residents since the storm made landfall on Friday: hunker down at home. Massive ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo