SeaWorld faces federal criminal investigation

Investors say theme park chain lied about business downturn after orca outcry

By: The Washington Post KYLE SWENSON August 30, 2017 0

When it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite's "Blackfish" landed like a one-two punch — both a wake-up call and an indictment. Depicting the dangers of orca captivity to both killer whales and their trainers, the documentary followed the story of Tilikum, a 12,000-pound whale linked to the deaths of three ...

