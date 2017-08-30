Second Circuit – Discovery sanctions: Funk v Belneftekhim

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Discovery sanctions Jurisdictional discovery – Foreign sovereign immunity defense Funk v Belneftekhim 15-3372-cv Judges Calabresi, Raggi, and Lynch Background: The defendants appealed from an order sanctioning them for their continued failure to comply with orders directing jurisdictional discovery. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part, vacated in part. The court held that while ...