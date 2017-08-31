Catherine N. Eisenhut | Phillips Lytle LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Catherine N. Eisenhut has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Buffalo office. Eisenhut concentrates her practice in the area of bankruptcy and creditors’ rights. Her experience includes representation of creditors and corporate debtors in complex Chapter 11 bankruptcies, as well as restructuring term sheets, support agreements and amendments, plans of reorganization and disclosure statements, and indenture ...