Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Catherine N. Eisenhut | Phillips Lytle LLP

Catherine N. Eisenhut | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017 0

Catherine N. Eisenhut has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm’s Buffalo office. Eisenhut concentrates her practice in the area of bankruptcy and creditors’ rights. Her experience includes representation of creditors and corporate debtors in complex Chapter 11 bankruptcies, as well as restructuring term sheets, support agreements and amendments, plans of reorganization and disclosure statements, and indenture ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo