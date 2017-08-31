Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 1, 2017

Court Calendars for September 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Gross v Gross Sr – Inclima Law Firm PLLC – Elliott Stern – Lisa B Morris 2—Sheradin v Fogle – Fingerlakes Legal Inc – Law Office of Alexander Korotkin 3—Alvarez v Alvarez Jr – Pro se – Ashcraft Franklin City Court HON. ELLEN YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—167 Seneca Parkway LLC v Jeanetta Davis-Jackson, 167 Seneca ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo