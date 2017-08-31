David J. Rudroff | Phillips Lytle LLP

Don't Miss
August 31, 2017

David J. Rudroff has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm's Buffalo office. Rudroff concentrates his practice in the area of commercial litigation. Prior to joining Phillips Lytle, Rudroff was an attorney for the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Rudroff earned his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and his ...

