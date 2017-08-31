David J. Rudroff | Phillips Lytle LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



David J. Rudroff has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate in the firm's Buffalo office. Rudroff concentrates his practice in the area of commercial litigation. Prior to joining Phillips Lytle, Rudroff was an attorney for the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. Rudroff earned his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and his ...