Deeds filed August 23, 2017

August 31, 2017

Deeds   Recorded August 23, 2017                 71   Brighton MCCRONE, ROBERT M et ano to MCCRONE, ROBERT M Property Address: 10 CHELMSFORD ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11908  Page: 557 Tax Account: 137.10-3-29 Full Sale Price: $1 TABER, MARY  et al to TABER, WILLIAM  et al Property Address: 1658 CLOVER STREET, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11908  Page: 614 Tax Account: 137.11-3-20.1 Full Sale Price: $388,000 BARANES, ISAAC  to MONTERO, RUPERTO Property Address: 147 ...

