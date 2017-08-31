Fourth Department – Breach of contract: County of Jefferson v. Onondaga Development

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Performance of obligation – Affirmative defenses County of Jefferson v. Onondaga Development CA 16-01124 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: In the plaintiff’s breach of contract action, the defendant appealed from an order that granted partial summary judgment to the plaintiff and dismissing its affirmative defenses. The ...