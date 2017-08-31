Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Crane v. Glover

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Serious injury – Degenerative disc disease Crane v. Glover CA 16-01914 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained while a passenger in a taxi cab. The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of her complaint on the ground ...