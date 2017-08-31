Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Tax foreclosure: Damick v. City of Geneva

Fourth Department – Tax foreclosure: Damick v. City of Geneva

August 31, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tax foreclosure Default – Extension of time – Bankruptcy proceeding Damick v. City of Geneva CA 16-02048 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to vacate a default judgment of foreclosure entered in an underlying in rem tax foreclosure proceeding and to vacate the tax ...

