Fourth Department – Tax foreclosure: Damick v. City of Geneva

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tax foreclosure Default – Extension of time – Bankruptcy proceeding Damick v. City of Geneva CA 16-02048 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to vacate a default judgment of foreclosure entered in an underlying in rem tax foreclosure proceeding and to vacate the tax ...