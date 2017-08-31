Don't Miss
Home / News / Guilty plea in murder of Charlotte Lahr

Guilty plea in murder of Charlotte Lahr

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017 0

A Rochester man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of liquor store owner. Kevin Quander, 60, also pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery in the case, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's office. On March 2, Charlotte Lahr was working at her wine and liquor store on South Avenue when Quander, a recent parolee, ...

