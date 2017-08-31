Guilty plea in murder of Charlotte Lahr

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of liquor store owner. Kevin Quander, 60, also pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery in the case, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's office. On March 2, Charlotte Lahr was working at her wine and liquor store on South Avenue when Quander, a recent parolee, ...