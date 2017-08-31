Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 23, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ALL WEATHER CONTRACTING LLC, 8245 GROVELAND STATION ROAD, DANSVILLE, NY 14437 Favor: AMERICAN BUILDERS & CONTRACTORS SUPPLY CO INC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $4,811.07 BROWN, RANIKA E 15 STUDLEY STREET, ROCHESTER, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo