Mortgages filed August 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 23, 2017                 88   Brighton MONTERO, RUPERTO E Property Address: 147 FAIRFIELD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3353 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $117,600.00   Brockport SMITH, LISA & SMITH, TODD A Property Address: 1220 W SWEDEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9743 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $173,250.00 NEWTON, KEVIN C & NEWTON, SALLY E Property Address: 26 BERRY GROVE LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1556 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: ...

