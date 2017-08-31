Robert J. Burke retires

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

As he winds down a 50-year career, Rochester attorney Robert J. Burke is looking forward to traveling to visit his children and their families, but he’s also going to miss working with clients. “I had some wonderful people I represented over the years. I will miss that,” Burke said during an interview at Lacy Katzen LLP, ...