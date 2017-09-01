Don't Miss
Home / News / $2.7 million collected in effort to fight wage theft

$2.7 million collected in effort to fight wage theft

By: The Associated Press September 1, 2017 0

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says efforts to crack down on wage theft are paying off. The Democratic attorney general released a report Friday indicating that his office recovered more than $2.7 million in back wages in the past year. The money was supposed to be paid to more than 1,500 low-wage workers in industries ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo