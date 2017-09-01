Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 5, 2017

Court Calendars for September 5, 2017

By: Ben Jacobs September 1, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. DANIEL J. DOYLE 1:30 a.m. 1—RBS Citizens NA v Fumero-Ofarrill, City of Rochester, et al – Cooper Erving – Pro se 2—Wilmington Savings Fund Society v Briscoe – Friedman Vartolo – Pro se 3—BAC Home Loans Servicing LP v Raskopf, Raskopf, et al – Gross Polowy – Pro se 4—JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v Clarke, Clarke, et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo