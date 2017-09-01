Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Mistrial: People v. Griffin

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mistrial Prosecutorial misconduct – Prejudice People v. Griffin KA 17-00100 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a verdict of criminal possession of a weapon and his resentence in connection with his conviction. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that it was not in error to refuse to grant the ...

