Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Gabriel v. Great Lakes Concrete Products LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Comparative negligence Gabriel v. Great Lakes Concrete Products LLC CA 16-02181 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when his vehicle was struck by a cement-mixer owned and operated by the defendants. The plaintiff appealed from an order ...