Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Voluntary discontinuance: Harris v. Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017 0

 New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Voluntary discontinuance Responsive pleading – Pre-answer motion to dismiss Harris v. Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy CA 16-00902 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action asserting various causes of action arising out of prior litigation. Prior to answering, the defendants moved individually to dismiss the supplemental ...

