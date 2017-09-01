Don't Miss
Home / News / Memorial service planned for Justice Elizabeth W. Pine

Memorial service planned for Justice Elizabeth W. Pine

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017 0

Former Appellate Division Associate Justice Elizabeth W. Pine died Aug. 28 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and colon cancer. She was 83. Pine was the first woman elected to the state Supreme Court in the Seventh Judicial District in 1976 and, in 1985, the first woman in the Seventh Judicial District appointed to the Appellate Division. Pine’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo