Memorial service planned for Justice Elizabeth W. Pine

Former Appellate Division Associate Justice Elizabeth W. Pine died Aug. 28 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and colon cancer. She was 83. Pine was the first woman elected to the state Supreme Court in the Seventh Judicial District in 1976 and, in 1985, the first woman in the Seventh Judicial District appointed to the Appellate Division. Pine’s ...