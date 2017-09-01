Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Sentencing guidelines: USA v. Delacruz

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing guidelines Acceptance-of-responsibility credit — Objection to PSR statements USA v. Delacruz 15-4174 Judges Kearse, Lohier, and Droney Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery. He challenges his sentence of 63 months contending that the court miscalculated his guidelines-recommended range of imprisonment by erroneously denying him credit ...

