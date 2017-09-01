Don't Miss
Title Track: News from the 2017 New York State Land Title Association Convention

By: Tom Cali September 1, 2017 0

On Aug. 20-22, the New York State Land Title Association (NYSLTA) held its annual convention in Syracuse at the recently remodeled Syracuse Downtown Marriott. Every year hundreds of title agent and title underwriter representatives get together for business and networking events. This year was a particularly well-attended convention given that there are new title regulations ...

