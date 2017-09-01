Don't Miss
Home / News / Utah hospital nurse arrested for doing her job

Utah hospital nurse arrested for doing her job

By: The Washington Post DEREK HAWKINS September 1, 2017 0

By all accounts, the head nurse at the University of Utah Hospital's burn unit was professional and restrained when she told a Salt Lake City police detective he wasn't allowed to draw blood from a badly injured patient. The detective didn't have a warrant, first off. And the patient wasn't conscious, so he couldn't give consent. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo