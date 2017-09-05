City to demolish 175 vacant homes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

In an effort to repair communities impacted by blighted properties, the City of Rochester has vowed to level every home on its “Demolition List” by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2018. The effort coincides with a $1.5 million grant to the city’s Land Bank to rehabilitate vacant housing for purchase by first-time ...