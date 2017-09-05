Don't Miss
City to demolish 175 vacant homes

City to demolish 175 vacant homes

By: Daily Record Staff GINO FANELLI September 5, 2017

In an effort to repair communities impacted by blighted properties, the City of Rochester has vowed to level every home on its “Demolition List” by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2018. The effort coincides with a $1.5 million  grant to the city’s Land Bank to rehabilitate vacant housing for purchase by first-time ...

